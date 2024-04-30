Two Congress and AAP functionaries arrested for posting doctored video of Amit Shah

April 30, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Two more persons, political functionaries from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress party, were arrested on April 30 in Gujarat for allegedly posting a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s April 23 speech in Telangana regarding reservation. A day ago, Assam Police arrested Reetam Singh, a lawyer at the Gauhati High Court currently working as the Congress’ Assam war room coordinator.

Mr. Shah appealed for information on the people who were disseminating the doctored video. “If you come across any such fake video anywhere, please inform us about the details of the disseminator. We will take strict action against the culprits,” the Minister said in a post on X.

“The Congress has now resorted to misleading citizens with fake videos out of panic and fear of defeat. The right to reservations in the country belongs to SC (Scheduled Castes), ST (Scheduled Tribes) and OBC (Other Backward Classes) brothers and sisters, and as long as the BJP government is in office, no one can change it. The INDIA Alliance has given reservations to Muslims, reducing the share of SCs, STs and OBCs. Congress is misleading people by editing a speech of mine in which I committed to abolishing the unconstitutional reservations for Muslims. Directions have been issued to the police to address this issue as per the law,” Mr. Shah said.

Since April 28, the police in Delhi, Assam, Maharashtra and Gujarat have filed four separate cases in connection with the video. Most persons named in the First Information Reports (FIRs) are Opposition party workers who shared the post on social media platforms X and Facebook. The police is yet to arrest the person who created the video.

While in the doctored video, Mr. Shah is heard saying that the BJP intends to eradicate reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, in the original video he says the party intends to remove the 4% reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

The Delhi Police have summoned Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to appear before the police on May 1 as the video was shared from the handle of the Telangana Congress on April 27. Mr. Reddy has been served notice as he is also the president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.