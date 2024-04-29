GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi Police registers case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act

April 29, 2024 04:03 am | Updated 04:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Police registered a case after a complaint by the MHA in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media. File photo.

Delhi Police registered a case after a complaint by the MHA in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media. File photo. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Delhi Police registered a case on Sunday after a complaint by the Ministry of Home Affairs in connection with the doctored videos of Union Home Minister Amit Shah being circulated on social media platforms, officials said.

The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act, they said. Sources in the Special Cell said that now arrests are likely to follow across the country.

According to the complaint filed by Sinku Sharan Singh, DC, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), some doctored videos are being circulated on social media with "the intent of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order."

According to the complainant, links from which the videos were shared were also attached for further action.

A copy of the FIR was also sent to the IFSO unit of the Delhi Cyber Police.

