year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP star campaigners to campaign in Udupi from April 19

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi to address a convention of women at Uppur on April 19 from 11.35 a.m.

April 18, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated April 19, 2024 09:27 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Various star campaigners of the BJP will campaign for the party candidate of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary in Udupi district from Friday, April 19, according to Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA.

Addressing party workers at Pandubettu in Udupi on Thursday, April 18, he said that Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi will address a convention of women at Uppur in Udupi on Friday from 11.35 a.m. The party leader Sumalatha will also participate in the same.

The party’s State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra will hold an interactive meeting with youth near the party office in Udupi on Saturday, April 20, at 11 a.m. Mysuru Member of Parliament Prathap Simha will hold a road show at Kaup on April 21 at 5 p.m., he said.

President of Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP and a former Superintendent of Police of Udupi K. Annamalai will conduct road shows at Mabukala on April 23 at 3 p.m., in Brahmavara at 4 p.m. and in Karkala at 5 p.m.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will address an election rally at Malpe on April 24 at 4 p.m., he said.

Mr. Suvarna exuded confidence that Mr. Poojary will win the elections.

