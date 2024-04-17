Modi to address poll conventions in Bengaluru and Chickballapur on April 20

April 17, 2024 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll convention in Bengaluru on April 20.

BJP State General Secretary and State Convenor of the party’s poll management committee V. Sunil Kumar said on Wednesday that the convention being held at Bengaluru Palace Grounds will begin at 5.30 p.m. Party workers and public from the four Lok Sabha constituencies of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Central and Bengaluru Rural would participate in the convention.

Earlier, on the same day, Mr. Modi would address a similar convention in Chickballapur at 3.30 p.m., covering Chickballapur and Kolar Lok Sabha constituencies, he said.

The party is expecting a turnout of about two lakh people for the Bengaluru convention and one lakh people for the Chickballapur one, he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to intensify its campaign for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that are going to polls on April 26 with the visit of Mr. Modi which is followed by the tours of a slew of Central leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in the State on April 23 and 24. On April 23, he will address roadshows in Yeshwanthpura, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura areas of Bengaluru besides addressing a public convention in Yelahanka. On April 24, he will address a public meeting in Chikkamagaluru and a convention of Backward Classes in Tumakuru besides participating in a roadshow in Hubballi, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in a roadshow on April 24 morning in Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency. On the same day, he will address public meetings in Madikeri and Malpe of Udupi district.

Meanwhile, former Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party veteran B.S. Yediyurappa.