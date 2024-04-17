GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A honest and model politician like Kota should be elected to the Lok Sabha, says H.D. Deve Gowda

He has extended unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as only he is capable of leading the country, says the former PM

April 17, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda addresses a joint meeting of the BJP and the JD(S) workers at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secualr) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda on Wednesday urged the JD(S) and the BJP workers to ensure the victory of Kota Srinivas Poojary, the BJP candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, with a margin of at least two lakh votes.

Addressing a joint meeting of cadre from both the parties and the public at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru district, Mr. Gowda said Mr. Poojary has been a honest and model politician in the country. The Congress candidate (K. Jayaprakash Hegde) had been a Cabinet Minister earlier. On a comparison of both the candidate, Mr. Poojary stands on a higher pedestal. In this background, people like him should enter the Lok Sabha.

Mr. Gowda said he does not see a personality like Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. There was no person capable of leading the country than Mr. Modi and therefore he has extended the unconditional support to him. As such, he has responded to Mr. Modi’s call to get Mr. Poojary elected to the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gowda said.

Former BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi urged people to elect Mr. Poojary with highest margin of votes to realise the dream of Mr. Modi for ‘Vikasit Bharat’. Mr. Poojary too spoke on the occasion and appealed to voters to elect him as their representative.

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman M.K. Pranesh, Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju, former MLA Y.S.V. Datta, BJP Chikkamagaluru district president Devara Shetty, JD (S) District President Ajith Kumar, JD (S) MLC S.L. Bhoje Gowda and others were present.

