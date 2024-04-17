Elect a representative who works for you, Hegde tells voters

April 17, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde on Wednesday urged people to elect a representative who works for them.

Addressing a public meeting at Koteshwara in Kundapura Assembly segment, Mr. Hegde said a people’s representative should be available and accessible to his or her constituents. The representative should also be able to address the woes of the constituents at all the times.

The former Minister reminded people of his work in getting the Udupi district carved out of undivided Dakshina Kannada in 1997.

“As the district in-charge Minister of the undivided Dakshina Kannada, I impressed upon the then Chief Minister J.H. Patel the need for carving out Udupi district when the government was creating new districts,” he said.

People from a remote place in Kundapura taluk had to spend at least one day to get their work done at the district level by travelling all the way to Mangaluru, a distance of over 100 km, he said. With the creation of Udupi district and carving out of seven taluks, the government has now gone closer to people, he said.

If elected, he would strive hard to address the issues concerning the district and the constituency, Mr. Hegde said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president and MLC Manjunatha Bhandary and others were present.