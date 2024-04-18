GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Udupi district residents can now make reels on voter awareness and win prizes

April 18, 2024 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Udupi Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Committee will hold competition for Udupi district residents on creation of reels related to voter awareness. The competition will be between April 19 and May 6.

In a press release, the committee said the minimum duration of the reel should be 30 seconds and the maximum can be a minute. Only one reel is permitted for one participant. The reel can be in either Tulu, Kannada, or English. The reel should be about voting awareness and it should motivate people to turn up for voting.

During the creation of the reel there should not be any reference to any politician, political party, and party symbol. It should not show any religious structures. The presentation should not cause any communal discord. No labels, templates and banners related to Udupi district, Udupi district administration and District SVEEP committee should be used in the reel. The video and sound qualities should be good. Reels should be their own and should not contain any music that violates copyright provisions.At the end of the reel should have the slogan “Chunavana Parva Deshada Garva” or “Elections: the biggest festival and pride of the nation”

The reel should be posted on the social media after 10 a.m. of April 19. While posting on instagram @swacchaudupi should be tagged. Similarly udupizp and zpduupi should be tagged while posting the reel on Facebook and X respectively. First, second and third prizes will be given to reels that get more likes and shares, the release stated.

