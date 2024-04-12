GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP rebel K.S. Eshwarappa has assets worth over ₹26.63 crore, 4 times what he declared in 2018

The 77-year-old has revolted against the State BJP in Karnataka and filed nomination papers as an independent candidate in Shivamogga

April 12, 2024 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa

A file photo of BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who filed nomination papers as an independent candidate on April 12, owns assets worth over ₹26.63 crore, according to his affidavit.

The value of his assets has gone up by more than four times since 2018 when he contested the Karnataka Assembly elections as a BJP candidate. At that time, he possessed properties and valuables worth over ₹6.41 crore.

The 77-year-old has revolted against the State BJP in Karnataka and filed nomination papers as an independent candidate in Shivamogga. In the last six years, he has purchased two commercial properties in Bengaluru. He and his son K.E. Kantesh jointly purchased a commercial property with a built-up area of 4,000 sqft in Jayanagar, Bengaluru in 2019. The current market value of the property has been mentioned as ₹7.5 crore. The father-son duo purchased another commercial property at Kumara Park in 2021. Mr. Eshwarappa’s share in the property is 25%, and its current market value is ₹3.75 crore.

The former minister does not possess any vehicle. As per his affidavit, his annual income in the financial year 2022-23 was ₹98.92 lakh while in the year 2016–17, his annual income was ₹21.99 lakh. He has liabilities of ₹5.87 crore.

His wife, Jayalakshmi, has assets worth over ₹6.87 crore.

