Vijayendra appeals to KSE to reconsider his decision, but the latter sticks to his guns

April 07, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday appealed to former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to change his decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls to ensure Narendra Modi is re-elected as Prime Minister.

However, Mr. Eshwarappa has rejected the appeal and asked Mr. Vijayendra to resign the party post.

Mr. Vijayendra, who was here as part of the campaign for his brother B.Y. Raghavendra, BJP candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, told presspersons that Mr. Eshwarappa must have taken the decision to jump into the poll fray because of certain situations.

“Anyhow, through the media and with folded hands, I request him to change his decision. If he has any issues with the party, I wish he talk to senior party leaders in Delhi and get them resolved. And, we are always with him,” he said.

Mr. Vijayendra also noted that Mr. Eshwarappa had built the BJP in Karnataka along with former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Union Minister Ananth Kumar.

“His contribution to building the party in the State is significant. If there are any issues, we can discuss them after the elections. Right now, the task before us is the Lok Sabha elections. To ensure Mr. Modi is re-elected, I wish he extends support to Mr. Raghavendra,” the BJP State chief said, adding that his brother would win by a margin of not less than two lakh votes.

KSE reacts

Mr. Eshwarappa, who held a meeting with his supporters in Shivamogga, rejected Mr. Vijayendra’s appeal. Instead, he asked him to resign, as the party State unit was in the stranglehold of “Appa-Makkalu” (father and children).

“Let him resign as president [of the State unit of BJP]. His father is on the party’s election committee and his brother is a Lok Sabha member. When we have all contributed to the party’s growth in the State, why should only father and sons enjoy power?” he asked.

He also objected to Mr. Vijayendra’s suggestion that he (Mr. Eshwarappa) talk to the party high command.

“Who gave him the power to ask me to talk to the party high command. Amit Shah had called me to Delhi, but did not meet me there. It was a clear indication that I should contest as an Independent candidate to defeat Mr. Raghavendra,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister exuded confidence that he would win the polls by a margin of not less than three lakh votes.

“I have made it clear repeatedly that I will be contesting. Then, why are they approaching [me] for negotiations again and again. It shows that they have already accepted defeat. I have entered the battlefield and there is no question of retreating,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa reiterated that he would remain a BJP worker until his death.

“Even if the party expels me, I will return to the party after winning [the polls]. The party inducted former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who had crossed over to the Congress, and also offered him the ticket. When the party has taken him back, why will they not take me?” he asked.

Mr. Eshwarappa raised the banner of revolt after his son, K.E. Kanthesh, was denied the party ticket from the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.

He blames Mr. Yediyurappa for it and decided to contest as an Independent candidate against Mr. Raghavendra from Shivamogga.