BJP petitions EC against Eshwarappa using Modi’s pictures

April 10, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

After its efforts to convince rebel leader K.S. Eshwarappa to desist from contesting against its official candidate B.Y. Raghavendra from Shivamogga failed, the BJP has filed a petition before the Election Commission seeking that Mr. Eshwarappa should be “warned” and prevented from “misleading” voters by using the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the petition submitted by a delegation of BJP leaders led by MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, the BJP contended that only the party and its allies can use the pictures of Mr. Modi. It maintained that its main campaign tool is the achievements of Mr. Modi and hence, no one else should be allowed to use his pictures.

Anticipating this, Mr. Eshwarappa earlier petitioned the High Court of Karnataka to ensure that no ex-parte order is passed if Shivamogga district BJP moves court seeking order restricting him from using the photos of Mr. Modi.

