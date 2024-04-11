Will continue to use Modi’s photo in my campaign even if party expels me, says K.S. Eshwarappa

April 11, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa has said that he will continue to use the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign even if the BJP expels him from the party.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Thursday, Eshwarappa said he would follow if the Election Commission or the court issued him any instructions with regard to the use of Modi’s photo in the campaign.

“I will file my nomination papers tomorrow. I will continue to use Modi’s photo in the campaign and not listen to those who suggest against using it. However, I will follow if there is any direction from the court or the Election Commission,” he said.

The former Minister, who is contesting an Independent candidate for Shivamogga constituency, challenged members of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s family to win elections without using Modi’s photo in the campaign. “If they have guts, let them campaign with Modi’s photo,” he said.

He also expressed surprise at the delay in the BJP taking action against him. “I don’t know why the party has not expelled me yet. I have already made it clear hundreds of times that I will be contesting. I am also waiting for them to expel me so that I can speak in stronger words,” he said.

Regarding the campaign in the constituency, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had been receiving good support from BJP workers. “Around 60,000 BJP workers are in my support,” he claimed. Similarly, he said, many in Congress and the JD(s) also decided to support him in the election.