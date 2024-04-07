Eshwarappa holds meeting on temple premises, FIR registered

April 07, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Election Commission has registered a complaint against BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa for holding an election meeting on temple premises without permission from the authorities concerned.

Mr. Eshwarappa, who has raised a banner of revolt against the State unit of the BJP and declared to contest as an Independent candidate in Shivamogga, visited Ambutheertha Temple in Nonabur Gram Panchayat limits on April 5. He held a meeting with around 60 people on the premises of the priest’s house on the temple campus. The former minister used the audio system to address the gathering.

As the BJP leader had not taken permission from the office of the District Election Officer to hold the meeting, the taluk administration officials registered the complaint against him, according to a press release issued by the district administration.