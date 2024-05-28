Amit Shah intensifies attack on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, his aide

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday intensified his tirade against Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his close aide V. K. Pandian raking up the issue of “Odia Asmita” (Odia Pride) again.

“The people of Odisha valiantly fought against Emperor Asoka for their pride, sacrificing many lives, yet they never bowed down. However, the current Odisha Chief Minister is attempting to impose a Tamil Chief Minister on us. We have endured much under your (Mr. Patnaik) leadership, but we cannot accept this bureaucrat in your name,” Mr. Shah said addressing a public meeting at Chandbali in Bhadrak Lok Sabha constituency.

During his address in in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Shah made frequent reference to Tamil origin of Mr. Pandian without taking the name of latter.

He said, “On June 10, Mr. Patnaik will become the former Chief Minister. The new Chief Minister should be able to speak in Odia and [be a] devotee of Lord Jagannath. After 25 years, Odisha is going to get a Chief Minister who can write and speak Odia.”

“If anyone has heard Odisha Chief Minister speaking in Odia during his 25 years of rule. Another CM may come who will speak to you in Tamil. I assure If BJP gets majority in elections, we will ensure son or daughter of soil become the next [Chief Minister],” said the veteran BJP leader.

“The rich minerals were exported outside at instance of bureaucrats. All contracts, mineral rights and jobs go to Tamils. If this was to happen, you [Mr. Patnaik] should have contested election from Tamil Nadu,” he said

“Should Odisha be governed by democratically elected CM or a Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat? This election is for Odia pride, literature, culture and tradition. Do people approve Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat ruling the State from behind scene?” Mr. Shah asked. If you elect BJP, people’s representatives will rule the State instead of bureaucrats, he said.

Stating that the 25-year of rule by Biju Janata Dal was waste for Odisha, the Union Home Minister said, “the State is rich in mineral and abundant with water, but people here remain poor. If anyone is to be blamed for this, he is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.”

“Lakhs of people from Odisha leave behind their ageing parents before migrating for labour. If BJP is elected to power, we will set up industries and prevent outward migration,” he averred.