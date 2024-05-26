60% voter turnout recorded in Odisha in phase six of polls

The sixth and penultimate phase of elections in Odisha saw a voter turnout of 60% despite reports of widespread glitches in electronic voting machines and incidents of violence across the State.

Lok Sabha elections were held in six Parliamentary constituencies – Cuttack, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Puri, Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal. The Assembly polls were held in 42 segments.

“Voters from all segments such as particularly vulnerable tribal groups, women, transgenders and the youth participated in the celebration of democracy,” said Nikunja Behari Dhal, Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha.

The voting percentage is likely to increase further as voters were seen in long queues after the scheduled voting deadline of 5 p.m. Malfunctioning of EVMs were reported from 25 polling booths in various districts. The office of the CEO said the issues were sorted out and polling resumed. However, candidates resented the malfunction and there were incidents of tension around booths.

Early in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan exercised their voting rights in separate polling booths in Bhubaneswar.

Prashanta Jagadev, the BJP candidate for the Khordha Assembly segment, was taken into police custody after he was accused of smashing an EVM in Booth-114 at Kaunriapatna under the Begunia Assembly segment. Similarly, Chhendipada’s sitting BJD MLA Sushanta Behera was also purportedly seen in a video clip attacking his opponent near a booth. The CEO said CCTV footage was being analysed and action would be taken.

The voting in this phase will decide the fate of Union Minister Mr. Pradhan, BJP spokespersons Sambit Patra and Aparajita Sarangi, and six-time MP and BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab. Pranab Prakash Das, Biju Janta Dal’s organising secretary, former Mumbai police commissioner Arup Patnaik and corporate leader Santrupt Misra are also in the fray.