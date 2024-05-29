GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu
Live

India General Elections LIVE updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Naveen Patnaik to campaign in Odisha

With only a few days left for campaigning for the final phase of polling, several leaders participate in rallies, hold roadshows across India

Updated - May 29, 2024 06:56 am IST

Published - May 29, 2024 06:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Supporters cheer to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow ahead of the last phase of elections in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Supporters cheer to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow ahead of the last phase of elections in Kolkata, India, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

The great election exercise is ending, with only a few days left for campaigning for the final phase of polling, which will be held on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are scheduled to campaign across India. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi will address separate election meetings in the State. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address campaigns in the State.

Also read: India General Elections Highlights, May 28, 2024

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government would have to name its suggestions for replacements of three police officers by May 29. The Election Commission of India (ECI), on May 28, transferred three police officers in the State. The poll panel removed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sunderban police district Koteshwar Rao, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district Aminul Islam Khan and IC of Rahra police station Debashis Sarkar to non-election related posts, he added.

Also read:2024 Lok Sabha elections: Full schedule

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. 

Follow the live updates here:

  • May 29, 2024 06:56
    Punjab | Inflation higher when Congress was in power, says Rajnath

    Inflation was higher whenever the Congress governed at the Centre, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, asserting that India’s unemployment rate is the lowest among big countries. Mr. Singh made the remarks at election rallies in Punjab’s Ferozepur and Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituencies.

    The Union minister said the inflation rate was 2% from 1947 to 1950, and it “increased to 13.8% during Nehru’s time. From 1964 to 1966, it was over 10%”.

    During Morarji Desai’s government, the first thing that was done was to lift restrictions on the movement of farm produce from one state to another, Mr. Singh said.

    As a result, inflation, which had touched 30%, came down to 7%, he claimed.

    -PTI

  • May 29, 2024 06:37
    Close contest on the cards in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha constituencies

    The four-phase election in Odisha has entered the final stage with six Lok Sabha seats, mostly in the coastal region, going to the polls on June 1. The Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments under these six parliamentary seats may witness a close contest this time.

    Read the story here.

  • May 29, 2024 06:37
    West Bengal | Modi and Mamata battle it out in Kolkata in the last phase of Lok Sabha polls

    Two days before the conclusion of campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday held roadshows in Kolkata and adjoining areas.

    While the Prime Minster held a roadshow riding an open vehicle for about three kilometers from the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata’s Shyambazar area to the ancestral house of Swami Vivekananda in Shimla Street, West Bengal Chief Minister held two roadshows in support of Trinamool Congress candidates in Dum Dum and Kolkata, walking nearly nine kilometers in a day.

    Read the full story here.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Orissa / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.