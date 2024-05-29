The great election exercise is ending, with only a few days left for campaigning for the final phase of polling, which will be held on June 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three election rallies in Odisha. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Ashwini Vaishnaw are scheduled to campaign across India. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi will address separate election meetings in the State. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address campaigns in the State.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government would have to name its suggestions for replacements of three police officers by May 29. The Election Commission of India (ECI), on May 28, transferred three police officers in the State. The poll panel removed the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sunderban police district Koteshwar Rao, Minakhan SDPO under Basirhat police district Aminul Islam Khan and IC of Rahra police station Debashis Sarkar to non-election related posts, he added.

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will be held in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

