Watch | How India voted during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls 2024

The last phase of polling will be on June 1 for the remaining 57 seats with counting of votes scheduled on June 4

Updated - May 26, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Published - May 26, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik

The Election Commission of India said that the sixth phase of the General Elections 2024 today saw a voter turnout of 59.6% as of 7.45 p.m.

Among the States, West Bengal recorded the highest voter turnout (77.99%) followed by Jharkhand (61.41%), Uttar Pradesh (52.02%), Odisha (59.60%), Jammu and Kashmir (51.35%), Bihar (52.24%), Haryana (55.93%), and Delhi (53.73%), as of 5 p.m., the ECI said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer P C Pole said that the polling process for the five parliamentary seats in the Union Territory ended and Anantnag-Rajouri constituency registered 53% voter turnout.

Reporting: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Production: Nikitha Angelique Rajeesh

