National

Assembly elections: EC bans victory processions on or after counting day amid COVID-19 surge

The Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 27 banned victory processions after the declaration of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerala Assembly election results on May 2 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also read: Curtail election victory celebrations to contain COVID-19 spread: Ex-PM Deve Gowda in letter to PM Modi

“In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to exiting broad guidelines dated 21st August, 2020, “ the ECI said in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States.

It said no victory processions would be allowed after the counting of votes and only a maximum of two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or their authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

The ECI had issued guidelines for elections during the pandemic in August last year and then reiterated them during the latest Assembly elections.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2021 12:24:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/assembly-elections-ec-bans-victory-processions-on-or-after-counting-of-votes-amid-covid-19-surge/article34420990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY