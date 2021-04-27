Assembly elections: EC bans victory processions on or after counting day amid COVID-19 surge

EC said no victory processions would be allowed after the counting of votes and only two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 27 banned victory processions after the declaration of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerala Assembly election results on May 2 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Also read: Curtail election victory celebrations to contain COVID-19 spread: Ex-PM Deve Gowda in letter to PM Modi

“In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the Commission has decided to make more stringent provision to be followed during the process of counting, in addition to exiting broad guidelines dated 21st August, 2020, “ the ECI said in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States.

It said no victory processions would be allowed after the counting of votes and only a maximum of two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or their authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.

The ECI had issued guidelines for elections during the pandemic in August last year and then reiterated them during the latest Assembly elections.