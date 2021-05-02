Kerala election results | Oomen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala say defeat was unexpected

Oomen Chandy plays down the slide in his voteshare.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the United Democratic Front’s defeat at the hustings was unexpected.

However, triumph and defeat were twins, and he treated them equally. The UDF respected the will of the people.

When pressed that his lead in Puthupally had dwindled significantly, Mr. Chandy said his lead was lesser when he contested the Assembly for the first time from his home turf 50 years back.

Mr. Chandy said he had won by almost 8,000 votes. He has not dissected the voting pattern at the village level. Some quarters had suggested that the Jacobite faction of the Malankara Syrian Church had ditched Mr. Chandy for the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. Mr. Chandy did not respond to a related query.

He said the Congress would surge back. It would learn from defeat. Congress had bagged 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

Mr. Chandy said the Congress and UDF would analyse the poll results. “I am not saying that we have done everything optimally. The UDF and Congress would identify the mistakes and rectify them”, he said.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the outcome of the polls had caught the UDF by surprise. “We did not foresee failure and expected to form the next government”, he said.

The UDF had campaigned hard against the entrenched corruption in the LDF. The accusations remained. Congress would introspect and emerge stronger.