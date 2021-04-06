Can the Left front beat a communal campaign to make history in Kerala | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

We recorded this episode on the day that Kerala is going to vote in the 2021 Assembly Elections to recap the major issues and dynamics at play in the election. The CPM-led LDF is hoping to buck Kerala’s long anti-incumbency trend by returning to power on a combination of factors such as efficient administration, welfare programmes and heavy investments in the social sector. Ranged against them are the UDF front which is counting on Kerala continuing the trend of voting the incumbent out of the government and the BJP which is capitalising on communal tensions to expand its footprint in the state. We give you an overview of the battle in this episode.

Guest: S Anandan, Kochi Chief of Bureau, The Hindu