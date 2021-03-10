Clear picture on Vadakara candidates yet to emerge

Kozhikode

10 March 2021 23:20 IST

UDF, NDA dither in selection process, while LDF has announced its candidate

A clear picture on candidates is yet to emerge in Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode district, as the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are found dithering in the selection process.

Right now, only the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has announced its candidate. Manayath Chandran, district president of the Loktantrik Janata Dal, will contest. He had lost to C.K. Nanu of the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2016, while he was a candidate of the Janata Dal (United), which was part of the UDF.

Meanwhile, it is not clear if the Congress will field its own candidate or opt for a tie-up with the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP). The UDF had allied with the RMP for the local body polls and captured power in a few panchayats, upsetting the LDF’s calculations. RMP votes were reportedly crucial in the victory of UDF candidate K. Muraleedharan in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as well. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress faction led by Mr. Muraleedharan want RMP leader K.K. Rema to contest from Vadakara so that the Front can bring back the debate against political violence to checkmate the CPI(M). However, the RMP has been indecisive about it.

Initially, Ms. Rema herself appeared in the media, saying that she would not contest, and it was reported that N. Venu, party State secretary, would throw the hat into the ring. Later, the RMP seemed to have a rethink on Mr. Venu’s candidature. But a final decision is awaited.

In the NDA too, discussions are still going on about the candidate.