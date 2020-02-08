Kejriwal in war of words with BJP on Twitter

As people went out to vote in the Delhi Assembly election, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that god belonged to everyone and hoped that god blessed everyone, including BJP voters.

Mr. Kejriwal was reacting to allegations by BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari that Mr. Kejriwal had made the Hanuman Temple “impure” by not washing his hands after removing his shoes and doing puja.

“Ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly making fun of me. Yesterday I visited the Hanuman Mandir and today the BJP leaders are saying that the temple has become impure. What kind of politics is this,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Another tweet by Mr. Kejriwal in which he appealed to women to go out and vote along with the men of the house and discuss with them which party would be the right party to vote for drew criticism from BJP leader Smriti Irani who replied to him asking if he felt that women were not capable of taking decisions on their own.

Mr. Kejriwal replied that all the women of Delhi had taken the decision on their own as to who they were voting for as it was the women of the house who bore the responsibility of running it.