Shah tears into Kejriwal on latter’s home turf

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his first appearance on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home turf of New Delhi Assembly constituency this election season, accused Mr. Kejriwal of being the “biggest liar” he had seen in his public life.

Speaking at a meeting at B.K. Dutt Colony, located near Lodhi Road, which is home to a significant population of Hindu refugees from Pakistan in addition to government employees, Mr. Shah raised issues ranging from India’s partition in 1947 to the alleged physical assault of former Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at Mr. Kejriwal’s residence last year.

The Home Minister also raised the issues of the Ram Mandir, the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh and the arrest of Sharjeel Imam.

“If you talk about the disintegration of Mother India, we will ensure you go behind bars... Kejriwal had asked me why I did not, as the Home Minister, ensure that Sharjeel Imam went to jail. Now I have done it. Now tell me when you will sanction the prosecution of those involved in the JNU sedition case,” he said.

“These people have spread propaganda against the amended Citizenship Act. Even today, [Deputy Chief Minister Manish] Sisodia says he stands with Shaheen Bagh. If that is the case, how will you make Delhi secure? Only Narendra Modi can do that,” Mr. Shah said.

Talking about the “unkept” promises made by the government, Mr. Shah said that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor’s usual retort was that lies were not only being spread about him, but also the national capital.

‘Delhi will teach lesson’

“I have never seen a liar as big as Kejriwal in 56 years... Mark my words, the people of Delhi will teach this [Delhi] government a lesson for not keeping the promises they had made... I have come to Kejriwal’s constituency to remind people of his promises today,” Mr. Shah told a gathering at a local public park here.

Exuding confidence about the BJP’s prospects of forming a government in Delhi “with full majority”, Mr. Shah claimed his visits to many Assembly segments had given him reasons to believe his party was poised to win.

The people of New Delhi constituency, he said, had a special role to play in this regard.

“If the people of 35 Assemblies vote for us, we will form the government. But here, if you defeat Kejriwal, you, as a single constituency, will accomplish what 35 others can,” he said further. The people of New Delhi constituency, he added, had “the remote” which could “change the face of the whole city.”

Referring to the alleged assault of former Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Mr. Shah said, “You [Mr. Kejriwal] and your legislators assaulted the Delhi Chief Secretary at your official house. Is this how you treat a government servant?”