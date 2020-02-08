Delhi Elections 2020 live updates | National Capital all set to vote, security beefed up

Poll officials check election material on the eve of the Delhi Assembly Elections in the East Delhi area on February 7, 2020.

Poll officials check election material on the eve of the Delhi Assembly Elections in the East Delhi area on February 7, 2020.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

The national capital votes today to elect a new government, after a campaign in which the BJP pulled no punches against the AAP which is eyeing another term in office.

The Congress is the third main force in the contest in which 672 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats.

Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Polling will begin at 8 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

Here are the latest updates:

 

 

40,000 police personnel, 190 CAPF companies, 19,000 Home Guards deployed

Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements and deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the Assembly elections, officials said.

While specific election duties have been given to Delhi Police personnel, the CAPF companies have been deployed to provide security at polling booths and movement of EVMs.

Around 19,000 Home guards from states like Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will also assist the local police in providing security at polling booths, the officials said.

A multi-layered security has been put in place at 21 counting centres and 2,689 polling premises, out of which 545 are “critical”, they said.

“Delhi Police personnel and para military forces have been deployed at critical booths so that more enforcement and better arrangement can be ensured. Patrolling has also been intensified in those localities,” said Sharat Kumar Singha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Election Cell).

Marked by the BJP aggressively pushing the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive campaign for the Delhi assembly elections ended on February 6.

Additional forces have also been deployed to bolster the security of EVMs, critical booths and counting centres, he said.

Poll officials check election material on the eve of the Delhi Assembly Elections in the East Delhi area on February 7, 2020.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | National Capital all set to vote, security beefed up

 

