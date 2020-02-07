Kejriwal asks Home Minister not to run away from debate

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday called BJP leaders “farzi [fake] Hindus” and referring to a section of the holy book, Bhagavad Gita, he said Home Minister Amit Shah should not run away from a debate.

“I will make all BJP leaders sing Hanuman Chalisa as this way their language will improve. They all are farzi Hindus. They do not know Hanuman Chalisa or Bhagavad Gita. They only know how to abuse,” Mr. Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

On Monday, Mr. Kejriwal had sung Hanuman Chalisaduring an interview with a news channel. “I said now that I have sung it, I will make all the BJP people sing it,” he had said. On Thursday, talking about his invitation to Home Minister for a debate on the issues in Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal said, “In Bhagavad Gita, it is written that you should not run away from the field. A true Hindu is brave, he does not run away like this. It doesn’t befit a person like Shah to run away from the field without answering people’s questions and it is not good for democracy as well.”

‘Debate on Shaheen Bagh’

Mr. Kejriwal added that he was even ready to debate on the issue of Shaheen Bagh with Mr. Shah. “I had challenged the BJP to declare their chief ministerial candidate. I had even invited them for an open debate. The people of Delhi are scared that their vote might make someone like Sambit Patra the Chief Minister,” he said.

The AAP chief said: “I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to cast their votes based on the work done by us in the past five years and to strengthen us by giving us their votes. Elect us in all the 70 constituencies in Delhi, so that we can work with greater conviction in our next tenure,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal added that he wants to build a 21st-century nation where there are schools, hospitals, industries, employment, roads and transportation. “This will take the country forward. But by their [BJP’s] Hindu-Muslim rants, the country will go backward by 200 years,” he said.