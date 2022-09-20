News from the world of Education: September 20, 2022

Information on admissions, courses and events from schools and colleges

September Internship Jackpot

Internshala recently launched ‘September Internship Jackpot’, an initiative for college students. Aspirants can apply for the internships of their interest. All internships under the initiative come with an assured stipend. Last date to apply September 23. Visit https://bit.ly/SeptIntern2022 for details.

Webinar on career options

Scholarly will host a free webinar on Subject Selection. Panelists will speak about how to choose the best subjects and career options. Rini Ghosh, IB DP Co-ordinator; Namrata Sharma, Career Counsellor, The Sanskaar Valley School, Bhopal; and Vivek Bhandari, Founder and CEO Scholarly. On September 24, between 6.30 and 7.30 p.m., Visit https://www.scholarly.co/scholarly-events/ to register.

Terry Fox Run in Bengaluru

Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, will host the 12th annual Terry Fox Run 2022 in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, Bengaluru, and Cytecare Cancer Hospitals, on September 24. Registration is free. For details, visit, www.canadianinternationalschool.com/terryfoxrun/. Students and faculty of the school recently celebrated Onam on the campus.

Aerospace Engineering (Private Pilot Instruction) BEng

The University of Sheffield, the U.K., invitesapplications for its three-year Aerospace Engineering (Private Pilot Instruction) BEng course starting in September 2023.

Eligibility: 80% in Class 12. Subjects must include Maths and Science; IELTS grade of 6.5 with a minimum of 6.0 in each component, or an equivalent English language qualification.

https://bit.ly/3Si2fNx

The university was also recently ranked within the top 20 best universities in the U.K., in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

Courses in EV design

To celebrate Engineers Day, Skill-Lync has opened exclusive access to its Electric Vehicle Design courses for engineers. Students who enrol will have access to comprehensive technical videos and lectures with 3D models curated by industry experts. Visit https://skill-lync.com/ for details

Nykaa Pro launches certification programme

Nykaa PRO recently launched an eight-week advanced certificate course called The PROfessional Makeup Course, created in partnership with Airblack. For details, visit www.nykaa.com/pro-intro. To apply, visit, https://www.shorturl.at/

Admissions open at Edu Brain Academy

The Edu Brain Academy invites admissions to diploma and UG programmes in Fashion Design, Fashion Business Management, Communication Design and Interior Architecture, Hotel Management and Design.

Application: Online and offline. Admissions will be based on Class 10 and 12 marks and merit.

Eligibility: For the degree course, students must have completed Class 12 from any stream from a recognised board. For the diploma course, students should have passed Class 10 in any stream from an approved school board.

Deadline: September 30

http://www.edubrain.in

Crack the Code launched

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India, in association with TechGig, recently launched a hackathon, ‘Crack the Code’ to prevent and address gender-based violence (GBV). It aims to address key problems, knowledge gaps and increase access to services for persons with disabilities experiencing GBV. Registrations are free and open for everyone. Visit https://bit.ly/3ePAWf8

Access to Pariksha Pass

Vi, in partnership with Pariksha, is offering access to the preparatory test series material for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Prelims exams starting October 8. The one-month free subscription to ‘Pariksha Pass’includes unlimited mock tests in various categories. At the end of the trial period, users can continue learning on the platform at a nominal subscription fee of ₹ 249/year. For details, visit, www.MyVi.in

Simplilearn launches two new courses

Simplilearn, in association with IU International University of Applied Sciences, Germany, has launched two courses: the Study Abroad MS in Artificial Intelligence course (https://bit.ly/3S7NX2k) and the 12-month, Study Abroad Master in Engineering Management course (https://bit.ly/3dp8gJD).

Awareness around suicide prevention

Mpower recently hosted a public awareness campaign on suicide prevention. Students from Whistling Woods International, Garware Institute of Career Education and Development, ATLAS SkillTech University, Sophia College, and Abhinav Shetkari Shikshan Mandal College (Bhayandar) collaborated for this programme.

CuriousJr Pro

CuriousJr is introducing an upgraded version called CuriousJr Pro, which will be available on Play Store. The new app offers a five-level plan which includes a guided learning path, master classes, 24/7 coaching assistance, weekly competitions and more.

International conference

AM Jain College, Meenambakkam, Chennai, recently organised a two-day international conference on ‘Recent Revolutions in Mathematics, Computer Science and Applications’. Over 200 academicians attended and around 100 researchers presented their research findings.

Plantation drive conducted

Smiling Tree recently conducted a plantation drive at Delhi School Of Economics, Department of Commerce, DU, Delhi by planting Areca Palm plants in the campus.

Somaiya Institutions win at the SIH 2022

Three teams from K.J Somaiya College of Engineering (KJSCE), two from K. J. Somaiya Institute of Engineering and Information Technology (KJSIEIT) and one from K.J Somaiya Polytechnic recently won at the 2022 Smart India Hackathon (SIH), organised by the Ministry of Education and AICTE. In the ‘Software Edition’ category, Team ‘COSMOS’ and Team ‘Mind Mantra’ from KJSCE won the first prize, while Team ‘Ctrl+C Ctrl+V’ were the first runner-up. From KJSIEIT, Team ‘Perfectenschlag’ won the first prize and Team ‘Data Pirates’ were the joint winners for a different problem statement category. Team ‘Revolution’ from K.J Somaiya Polytechnic won the first prize in their category, as well.

Delhi University to use AWS

Amazon Web Services Inc. recently announced that the University of Delhi is using AWS to enable the adoption of Samarth eGov across India’s universities and HEIs.

Student Confidence Index

LEAD recently launched India’s first Student Confidence Index to assess the confidence levels of school-going students across regions, cities, demographics and various other parameters. It was developed in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Campaign for education

Citi recently launched its 10th annual E for Education campaign, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for education-focused non-profit organisations that tackle childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education.

Ode to teachers

Lighthouse Learning released a short film, Thank You Lady Gabbar, on its social media platforms as an ode to all teachers.

Nutrition day

Academic Heights Public School recently commemorated National Nutrition Week with the theme was Celebrate A World of Flavours to raise awareness about the value of healthy eating practices and proper nutrition.

Certificate Programme in Information Technology

Mindtree Foundation launched an 18-month programme in Information Technology for underserved youth. Students will receive training in IT, a monthly stipend, and placement assistance upon completion. It is being implemented in collaboration with Edunet Foundation, and the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Dharwad.

MoUs and partnerships

La Trobe University, Australia, recently signed new agreements with Indian universities such as Amity University NOIDA and Presidency University Bengaluru.

Veranda Learning Solutions and Velammal Nexus School recently signed an MoU under which they will collaborate to help students prepare for the Chartered Accountancy Foundation Exam through an Integrated Commerce Programme (ICP) at an affordable cost.

Sattvik Council of India recently signed an MoU with the Institute of Hotel Management, Bhopal, for students to pursue courses on lead auditor, internal and consciousness programmes.

Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, recently signed an MoU with The Indian Navy, to establish a long-term symbiotic relationship for Academic Cooperation. It also organised a two-day Continuing Rehabilitation Education (CRE) Programme on ‘Management of Children with Non-verbal Learning Disability in Inclusive Set-up’.

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), recently established new partnerships with five universities: USC Gould School of Law, University of Southern California, University of Georgia School of Law, University of Georgia, Northeastern University School of Law, Northeastern University, the U.S., Edge Hill University, the U.K., and Università di Siena, Italy.

IIIT-Delhi recently signed an MoU with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), AIC STPINEXT INITIATIVES (STPI NEXT), Technology Innovation Hub at IIIT-Delhi, (IHub Anubhuti), and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), to establish an Electropreneur Park (EP) at its campus.

Praxis Business School Foundation, India (Praxis) and The Polytechnic College, Suriname, recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement to collaborate academically to design and deliver the two-year, fully online Master ICT programme in Data Science.

Orientations and convocations

St. George’s University (SGU), Grenada, in association with the Ramaiah Group of Institutions, recently hosted an orientation session for the new cohort of students for the five-Year Medical Degree Pathway.

World University of Design recently celebrated the arrival of its first-year students for academic session 2022-23 with a cultural soiree.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology recently held its orientation day amid idea exchange, sensitisation and funfair.

Ganpat University recently held an orientation for the first batch of EICFutureFit M. Tech (VLSI) candidates.

The Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram, recently held the inaugural function for the 2022-23 batch of B.Tech. students.

Assam down town University (AdtU) recently celebrated its ninth Convocation with 1,300 students and scholars graduating this year.

JK Business School (JKBS) recently conducted its 15th convocation. Nearly 406 students from PGDM and BBA courses were conferred degrees.

News from the IITs and IIMs

IIT-Jodhpur recently organised a four-day Youth Conclave 2022 in collaboration with the Indian National Academy of Engineering. Over 700 students participated. Manish Narwaria, Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, worked in the field of AI to analyse the problem of explainability of black-box machine learning models.

IIT-Kanpur is offering a special scholarship programme, ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’, for the All India Top 100 rank-holders of JEE Advanced 2022 for the second year in a row. The initiative constitutes 10 academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE 2022.

IIM-Ahmedabad recently signed a partnership agreement with the Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan, to collaborate on research, advisory and student projects.

IIM-Bangalore’s one-year, full-time Executive PGP in Management was recently ranked the best in India and #5 in the APAC region, in the Bloomberg Best Business-Schools Survey 2022. It was also declared India’s Best B-school in the Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2022.

Umang Agarwal and G. Rohan of team ‘Wingers’, from IIM Calcutta recently won the fourth edition of Xiaomi India’s Mi Summit.

Appointments

Ashoka University has appointed Pramath Raj Sinha as the new Chairman of its Board of Trustees.

BML Munjal University recently appointed Prof. Shyam Menon as Vice Chancellor of the university. He has taken charge from Prof. Manoj Arora.

AT IMS Ghaziabad

IMS GHaziabad recently organised its 15th Annual HR Conclave themed ‘Reskilling, Upskilling and Outskilling: Building HR Framework for Competitive Advantage’. It also hosted a workshop on ‘Yoga for Holistic Development’. The institute inaugurated a Global Talk Series on ‘Management of Change, Innovation and Technology’.

At Sharda University

Sharda School of Nursing Science and Research, Sharda University, Greater Noida was recently selected as Mentor Institute, as a partner with the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty. Sudhanshu Sharma, Pranjal Kumar and Ashutosh Singh, student innovators from the university’s Navstream Innovations, recently developed an integrated BMS and motor controller module for the EVs.