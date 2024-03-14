GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Electoral bonds data: BJP received ₹6,060 crore, highest among all parties

BJP’s share in the total bonds encashed was over 47.5%

March 14, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
SBI electoral bonds. File

SBI electoral bonds. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds worth ₹6060.5 crore — the highest among all parties — between April 12, 2019 and January 24, 2024. In the period, BJP’s share in the total bonds encashed was over 47.5%.

The All India Trinamool Congress received ₹1,609.50 crore (12.6%) via this route followed by the Congress ₹1,421.9 crore (11.1%), the second and third biggest parties in terms of encashment in the period.

The table lists these details

Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Biju Janata Dal and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are the other parties which encashed more than ₹500 crore worth of electoral bonds in the period.

Also read | SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of donors and recipient political parties

The information has been put up in public domain by the Election Commission of India (ECI) after The State Bank of India (SBI) had disclosed this information on March 12. The Supreme Court had directed the ECI to host this information on its website by March 15.

The SBI supplied this data in two sets. The first set contains the date of purchase of each electoral bond, the name of the purchaser of the bond, and the denomination of the bond purchased. In total 22,217 bonds were purchased between April 1, 2019 and February 15, 2024 and 22,030 bonds were encashed by political parties in the same period.

Watch our Data video: Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed?

Data Point / election / bonds / national politics / politics (general) / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

