Data | Pandemic impact: Marked decline in Maths, Science scores among rural, SC/ST students

In the Data Point titled ‘Not up to the mark’ published on Monday, data showed that due to the pandemic, the marks scored by Indian school students in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) examinations dropped significantly across classes. Further analysis shows that the impact was more pronounced among rural students. The mean score of Class X rural students in the Science exam declined by 47 marks in 2021 compared to 2018, whereas for urban students, there was a smaller decline of 38 marks. Similarly, the impact was greater on Schedule Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) students compared to the general category.

No gender divide

The graph shows the difference between the mean score in 2021 compared to the score in 2017/2018* across classes and subjects among male and female students. The drop in scores did not vary significantly along gender lines. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure

Urban-rural divide

The graph shows the difference between the mean score in 2021 and the score in 2017/2018* across classes and subjects in rural and urban India. For instance, in the Class VIII Science exam, the score of urban students declined by 8 whereas that of rural students came down by 23.

Among SC/ST/OBC students

The graph shows the difference between the mean score in 2021 compared to the score in 2017/2018* across classes and subjects among SC/ST/OBC and general category students. For instance, in the Class X Science exam, the score of general category students dropped by 34 marks, while that of SC, ST and OBC students declined by 45, 48 and 40 marks, respectively.

Mapping the drop

Map 1

The map shows the difference between the mean marks scored in 2021 and those scored in 2018 among rural students in the Class X Science exam. The darker the brown, the higher the decline in marks.

Map 2

The map shows the difference between the mean marks scored in 2021 compared to the marks scored in 2017 among SC/ST and OBC students combined (average decline). The darker the brown, the higher the decline in marks.

State-wise rural/urban results

The table presents the State-wise mean marks scored across Grades and subjects in all the States. Use the search bar to search for a particular State, a subject or a Grade. The table lists mean marks scored in rural and urban areas in 2021 and 2017/2018. It also lists the change in rural and urban marks in the compared periods.

Community-wise results

The table presents the community-wise difference in mean marks scored across Grades and subjects in all the States. Use the search bar to search for a particular State, a subject or a Grade. The table lists the difference between mean marks scored in 2021 compared to 2017. The table does not include Class X results. The empty rows indicates lack of information.

Source: National Achievement Survey

