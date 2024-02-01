Rise in allocation for school, higher education in interim Budget

February 01, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The allocation for the departments of Higher Education and School Education, under the Union Education Ministry, has been increased in the Interim Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on February 1. Schemes such as PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) have received almost 50% more allocation than the previous budget.

The total allocation for the School Education Department is ₹73,008.10 crore. In the previous Budget, it was ₹68,804.85 crore, while in the Revised Estimates, the amount was ₹72,473.80 crore. The actual expenditure in 2022-23 was ₹58,639.56 crore. The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN), previously known as the mid-day meal scheme, received an outlay of ₹12,467.39 crore. For PM SHRI, the allocation is ₹6,050 crore.

The total allocation for the Higher Education Department is ₹47,619.77 crore. In the previous Budget, it was ₹44,094.62 crore. In the Revised Estimates, it went up to ₹ 57,244.48 crore. The actual expenditure in 2022-23 was ₹ 38,556.80 crore. For Indian Knowledge Systems, the allocation was halved and for PM girls hostels, the allocation came down to ₹2 crore from ₹10 crore in the previous Budget. The total financial aid to students came down to ₹ 1,908 crore from ₹ 1,954 crore in the previous Budget.

The total allocation for the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has dropped to ₹2,900 crore from ₹5,780 crore in the previous Budget. For Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PMUSHA), the allocation is ₹ 1,814.94 crore.

Ms. Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said women enrolment in higher education had gone up by 28% in 10 years. “The National Education Policy 2020 is ushering in transformational reforms. PM SHRI is delivering quality teaching, and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals,” she said.

She added that a large number of new institutions of higher learning – seven IITs, 16 IIITs, seven IIMs, 15 AIIMS and 390 universities, had been set up. Girls and women constitute 43% of the enrolment in Science Technology Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses — one of the highest in the world. “All these measures are getting reflected in the increasing participation of women in workforce,” she added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Budget would prove to be a stepping stone towards developed India. “New IITs and IIMs have been discussed. Skilling and up-skilling of 1.4 crore youth of the country will be done as part of Skill India. This means more employment of skilled manpower and the lifestyle of people will improve,” he said.

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said the Budget reflected a powerful message of inclusion, opportunity, and innovation. “We are pleased to see a rise in allocations for Central Universities, deemed universities promoted by the Central government, research and innovation initiatives, the Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching, and PM Usha, demonstrating our commitment to these crucial areas,” he said.