GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Package - in 8 stories
According to some estimates, as on February 1, the Centre owes ₹ 16,000 crores in wages under MGNREGS to the State governments. File

Interim Budget 2024 | Net zero gain for MGNREGS

Sobhana K. Nair
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Rise in allocation for school, higher education in interim Budget

The Hindu Bureau
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-Budget press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

Honourable mention for bioeconomy in Interim Budget, with trillion-dollar potential in mind

Vasudevan Mukunth
President Droupadi Murmu visits the stall during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan, in Jaisalmer. File

Interim budget increases target for Lakhpati Didi scheme

Sreeparna Chakrabarty
A farmer sprays fertiliser on his field in Vemulapally village near Miryalguda, Nalgonda District. File

Interim Budget 2024: fertilisers subsidy set to decrease, food subsidy sees increase

The Hindu Bureau
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Government moots ₹1 lakh-crore corpus for research and development in interim Budget

Jacob P Koshy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024

Interim Budget 2024 | ASHA, anganwadi workers and helpers gets health cover under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana 

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Image used for representative purpose only.

Marginal increase in allocations to agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry

The Hindu Bureau

Interim Union Budget 2024 | Economy

A look at reports from the key changes in India’s economy

February 01, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday. Are also seen Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials at North Block Finance Ministry. February 1, 2024.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding a folder-case containing the Interim Budget 2024 in New Delhi on Thursday. Are also seen Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary, and other officials at North Block Finance Ministry. February 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Interim Union Budget 2024, was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024. Read The Hindu’s reports on allocations in various sectors.

Open image in a new tab, zoom in to read.

Open image in a new tab, zoom in to read.

The graphic shows the sector-wise budgeted expenditure (₹ crore) in FY25. The bigger the rectangle, the higher the proposed spending in FY 25. It also shows the change in a sector’s share in total expenditure from FY24 (revised estimates). The deeper the blue, the higher the increase in share from FY24. The deeper the red, the higher the decrease in share from FY24.

Related Topics

budgets and budgeting / Union Budget

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.