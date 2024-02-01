Interim Union Budget 2024 | Economy

February 01, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST

The Interim Union Budget 2024, was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2024. Read The Hindu’s reports on allocations in various sectors.

The graphic shows the sector-wise budgeted expenditure (₹ crore) in FY25. The bigger the rectangle, the higher the proposed spending in FY 25. It also shows the change in a sector’s share in total expenditure from FY24 (revised estimates). The deeper the blue, the higher the increase in share from FY24. The deeper the red, the higher the decrease in share from FY24.