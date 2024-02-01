Watch | Highlights of interim budget 2024

February 01, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget, 2024, on February 1.

She said the government’s focus was on four major ‘castes’ — women, youth, poor and farmers

Here are the highlights of the Interim Budget 2024

TAX

No changes in tax structure for direct and indirect taxes, including import duties

No tax liability for taxpayers with income up to ₹7 lakh under new tax regime

Proposal to withdraw outstanding direct tax demands upto Rs. 25,000 pertaining to years up to 2009-10 and Rs. 10,000 for the period from 2010 to 2015

HEALTH

Cervical Cancer Vaccination for girls (9-14 years)

Health cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme to be extended to all ASHA, Angawadi workers and helpers

GREEN INITIATIVES

1 crore households will be enabled with rooftop solarisation to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity per month

Phased mandatory blending of CNG, PNG and compressed biogas

Plans to expand the electric vehicle ecosystem to support charging infra, and e-buses for public transport networks will be encouraged

Coal gasification and liquefaction capacity of 100 MT shall be set up by 2030

ECONOMY

Inflation has moderated an is within the target band (2%-6%).

Spends on capital expenditure have been increased to ₹11.11 lakh crore for 2024-25.

The Government will continue on path of fiscal consolidation to reduce fiscal deficit to 4.5% in 2025-26.

RAILWAYS

Implementation of 3 major railway corridor programmes under PM Gati Shakti - energy, mineral and cement corridor; a port connectivity corridor; high traffic density corridor

40,000 normal rail bogeys will be converted to Vande Bharat standards

HOUSING

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen) - Additional 2 crore targeted for next 5 years

Housing for Middle Class scheme to be launched to promote middle class to buy/build their own houses