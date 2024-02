February 02, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 2 presented the interim budget for 2024, ahead of the upcoming general elections.

With no dramatic pre-poll sops the Ms. Sitharaman stuck to fiscal deficit targets; announced new urban housing scheme, more rural homes, rooftop solar solutions; and turned the focus to eastern States.

Here are a series of videos by The Hindu detailing the same.

