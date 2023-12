Ruling Dynasty primed to rule in the Chatrapathi Plate

December 08, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - BENGALURU:

Ruling Dynasty, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Chatrapathi Plate (1,800m), the main event of the races to be held here on Friday (Dec. 8). False rails: (width about 5.5m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. HAVERI PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-00.p.m.: 1. Twinkle Feet (4) Srinath 60, 2. Agera (2) R. Pradeep 58.5, 3. Singhsaab (6) B. Paswan 57, 4. Indian Blues (8) Antony 55, 5. Appsara (3) Prabhakaran 54.5. 6. Glow In The Dark (7) G. Vivek 53.5, 7. Golden Gallery (1) Surya 53 and 8. Ice Storm (5) Kiran Rai 51.5.

1. TWINKLE FEET, 2. INDIAN BLUES, 3. GLOW IN THE DARK

2. RAMANAGARA STAKES (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Bold Act (1) Suraj 60, 2. Solid Power (7) Rayan 60, 3. Isabelle (4) Rozario 57, 4. My Space (6) B. Paswan 57, 5. Timer’splanet (5) Salman 57, 6. Capri Girl (3) A. Ramu 56.5 and 8. Master Of Courage (2) Arvind K 54.

1. BOLD ACT, 2. ISABELLE, 3. CHILILADY

3. BELGAUM PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: Top Dancer (3) Vivek 60, 2. Southern Power (6) Antony 58, 3. Aircraft (7) Srinath 57.5, 4. Measure Of Time (5) Salman 57.5, 5. Memorable Time (8) G. Vivek 57, 6. Turkoman (1) S. Shareef 56.5, 7. Own Legacy (4) Darshan 56 and 8. Sea Blush (2) Hindu S 52.

1. AIRCRAFT, 2. MEMORABLE TIME, 3. OWN LEGACY

4. CHATRAPATHI PLATE (1,800m), rated 60 to 85, 3-30: 1. Shubankar (2) Srinath 60, 2. Ruling Dynasty (3) Antony 58.5, 3. Victoria Punch (4) Suraj 57.5 and 4. Fearless Joey (1) Salman 55.5.

1. RULING DYNASTY, 2. VICTORIA PUNCH

5. DHARMAPRAKASHA L. S. VENKAJI RAO MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Fondness Of You (12) Suraj 61, 2. Tripitaka (4) Siddaraju 61, 3. Leather Back (3) G. Vivek 59, 4. Ricardo (10) Antony 56.5, 5. Osiris (8) Afsar Khan 55.5, 6. Lauterbrunnen (5) Kiran Rai 55, 7. River Of Gold (1) I. Chisty 55, 8. Cash Out (7) B. Harish 53, 9. Pneuma (11) Saqlain 53, 10. The Grey Geranium (6) Surya 52.5, 11. Star Concept (9) Vinod Shinde 52 and 12. Nyaya (2) Shreyas 51.

1. PNEUMA, 2. FONDNESS OF YOU, 3. RIVER OF GOLD

6. HAVERI PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 4-30: 1. Maroon (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Peluche (4) Darshan 60, 3. Chisox (6) Rozario 59, 4. Lady Invictus (1) Kirtish B 59, 5. Excellent Ray (3) Suraj 57.5, 6. The Omega Man (7) Tousif 57, 7. My Vision (8) Arvind K 56.5 and 8. Burning Arrow (2) Kiran Rai 52.

1. EXCELLENT RAY, 2. MAROON, 3. LADY INVICTUS

7. BIDADI STAKES (1,400m), rated 00 to 25, 5-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Konichiwa (3) Tousif 61, 2. Elite Agent (5) Angad 60.5, 3. Mega Success (2) Vivek 58, 4. Southernaristocrat (4) Antony 58, 5. Akasi (7) Darshan 57, 6. Marco Polo (6) Saddam H 53.5 and 7. Star Citizen (1) Hindu S 51.

1. AKASI, 2. MEGA SUCCESS, 3. SOUTHERNARISTOCRAT

Day’s best: BOLT ACT

Double: RULING DYNASTY — PNEUMA

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i); 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.