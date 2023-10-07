HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asian Games | India claim gold in women’s kabaddi for country’s 100th medal

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final

October 07, 2023 08:18 am | Updated 08:42 am IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s Pushpa raids during the Women’s Team Gold Medal Kabaddi match against Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 7, 2023.

India’s Pushpa raids during the Women’s Team Gold Medal Kabaddi match against Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China on October 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling 26-25 victory over Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final on Saturday.

This is the women's kabaddi team's third title triumph in the continental showpiece, doing one better than its runner-up finish in the last edition of the Games in Indonesia and fulfilling the country's expectations of touching the historic three-figure mark for the first time.

ALSO READ
Asian Games 2023 | India medal tally and full list of winners

It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour.

India had a five-point lead going into half time, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

Related Topics

kabaddi / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.