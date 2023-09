September 28, 2023 07:58 am | Updated 08:10 am IST

The 19th Asian Games officially began in Hangzhou on September 23, 2023, delayed by a year owing to COVID-19 restrictions in China. The Indian contingent has more than 650 athletes participating in the Games this year.

At the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018, India finished with a record medal haul of 70 medals which included 16 gold.

As on Day 5 of the Hangzhou Games, India has won 23 medals — 5 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze.

EDITORIAL | Gold hunt: On the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and India’s prospects

Here is the list of medal winners for India:

Women’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Silver Men’s lightweight double sculls - Rowing - Silver Men’s pair - Rowing - Bronze Men’s Eight - Rowing - Silver Ramita Jindal - Women’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze Men’s 10m air rifle team - Shooting - Gold Men’s four - Rowing - Bronze Men’s quadruple - Rowing - Bronze Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - Men’s 10m air rifle - Shooting - Bronze Men’s 25m rapid file pistol team - Shooting - Bronze Indian women’s T20 team - Cricket - Gold Neha Thakur - Girl’s Dinghy (ILCA4) - Sailing - Silver Eabad Ali - Men’s Windsurfer - RS:X - Sailing - Bronze Dressage team - Equestrian - Gold Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions team - Shooting - Silver Women’s 25m pistol team - Shooting - Gold Sift Kaur Samra - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Gold Ashi Chouksey - Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions - Shooting - Bronze Men’s skeet team - Shooting - Bronze Vishnu Saravanan - Men’s dinghy ICLA7 - Sailing - Bronze Esha Singh - Women’s 25m pistol - Shooting - Silver Anantjeet Singh Naruka - Men’s skeet - Shooting - Silver Naorem Roshibina Devi - Women’s 60kg - Wushu - Silver

The Games will conclude on October 8.