HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mane returns to training with ball in Munich

February 01, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST - New Delhi

AFP
FILE- Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

FILE- Senegal's Sadio Mane gestures prior to the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File) | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane trained with the ball for the first time in three months on Wednesday, two weeks ahead of the club's crucial Paris Saint Germain clash.

Mane, 30, took part in the Tuesday morning session, one week after his return to the training pitch.

Mane injured a tendon in his leg during his side's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in November and required surgery that forced him to miss Senegal's World Cup campaign in Qatar.

Bayern travel to Paris for the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie on February 14, with the return fixture in Munich on March 8.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann previously said he "would not count on" the reigning African Player of the Year to be available for the first leg.

Mane, who arrived in Bayern from Liverpool in the summer of 2022, has scored 11 goals in 23 games in all competitions this year.

dwi/gj

Related Topics

soccer

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.