INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE | Both BFC and Chennaiyin will aim for change in fortunes

FOOTBALL | The Southern rivals will seek to get their campaigns back into gear

February 06, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ashwin Achal
Bengaluru FC, winless in its last five outings, will hope that its star strikers get on the scoresheet against Chennaiyin.

Bengaluru FC, winless in its last five outings, will hope that its star strikers get on the scoresheet against Chennaiyin. | Photo Credit: File photo: K. MURALI KUMAR

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Chennaiyin FC need a turnaround in fortunes. A clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday will be viewed by the southern rivals as a chance to kick their struggling Indian Super League (ISL) campaigns into gear. 

BFC, eleventh on the table with 11 points, has gone winless in its last five outings (including three Super Cup ties). Chennaiyin, in ninth spot, is only marginally better placed. 

The sides will take heart that a top-six spot — the criteria to make it to the playoff round — is not far away. Three points here on Wednesday will do the trick. 

“Jamshedpur were at the bottom of the table at half-time against Mumbai, and when the game finished they moved to sixth position,” BFC’s Gerard Zaragoza said on Tuesday, referring to Jamshedpur’s 3-2 win over Mumbai City on Sunday.  

BFC will hope that new signing Oliver Drost can hit the ground running. The Danish striker could have an immediate impact, given that BFC has only managed to score 13 goals in as many matches.

Chennaiyin must shake off any rustiness that comes from a two-week break. Forward Ninthoinganba Meetei, who has found the net twice and created nine goal-scoring opportunities in ISL 2023-24, allayed fears when he stated that the players have worked hard on their finishing skills during the break.

Concerns in the Chennaiyin defence, having conceded 22 goals in 12 matches, must be addressed.

