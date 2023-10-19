Women’s Premier League | Chaffing at its last-place finish Giants opt for wholesale changes

October 19, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Gujarat Giants looks keen to make some significant changes for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League, with the franchise heading the list for releasing the highest number of players.

Giants, which finished at the bottom of the five-team league last year, has released 11 players, while the runner-up Delhi Capitals has let go just three. The champion Mumbai Indians has released four.

In all, 29 players have been released by the franchises, while 60, including 21 from abroad, have been retained. The biggest names released are Megan Schutt (Royals Challengers Bangalore) and Shabnim Ismail (UP Warriorz).

In the mini auction, likely to be held in December, Giants will have the largest purse of Rs. 5.95 crore, followed by Warriorz (Rs. 4 crore), RCB (Rs. 3.35 crore), Capitals (Rs. 2.25 crore) and MI (Rs. 2.1 crore).

The teams have been talent-scouting at the various domestic tournaments, including ones for juniors. The WPL is likely to start in mid-February.

The list: Delhi Capitals: Retained: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia and Titas Sadhu.

Released: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter and Tara Norris*.

Gujarat Giants: Retained: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, D. Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana and Tanuja Kanwar.

Released: Annabel Sutherland*, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham*, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth*, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley* and Sushma Verma.

Mumbai Indians: Retained: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque and Yastika Bhatia

Released: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham*, Neelam Bisht and Sonam Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Retained: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry*, Heather Knight*, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine*.

Released: Dane Van Niekerk*, Erin Burns*, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt*, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar.

UP Warriorz: Retained: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone* and Tahlia Mcgrath*.

Released: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail*, Shivali Shinde and Simran Shaikh.

(* overseas players)