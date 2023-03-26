WPL final | Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians

March 26, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Mumbai

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League here on Sunday.

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI, DC brought in Minnu Mani for Poonam Yadav.

DC had qualified directly for the final after topping the league stage points table, while MI made it to the summit clash after beating UP Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.