HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

WPL final | Delhi Capitals wins toss, opts to bat against Mumbai Indians

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI that defeated UP Warriorz, DC brought in Minnu Mani for Poonam Yadav.

March 26, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
DC captain Meg Lanning and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss during the Women’s Premier League final Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Mumbai.

DC captain Meg Lanning and MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss during the Women’s Premier League final Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium on March 26, 2023 in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first against Mumbai Indians in the final of the Women's Premier League here on Sunday.

While MI decided to go with the same playing XI, DC brought in Minnu Mani for Poonam Yadav.

DC had qualified directly for the final after topping the league stage points table, while MI made it to the summit clash after beating UP Warriorz in the eliminator on Friday.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia (w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani.

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.