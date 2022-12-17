  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Croatia 2-1 Morocco LIVE score, World Cup 2022 third place match updates: CRO holds on to lead

T20 World Cup for Blind: India thrash Bangladesh, win hattrick of titles

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4)

December 17, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Indian Blind Cricket Team pose with trophy after they beat Bangladesh team during the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup Final for the Blind between India and Bangladesh, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

Indian Blind Cricket Team pose with trophy after they beat Bangladesh team during the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup Final for the Blind between India and Bangladesh, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Shailendra Bhojak

Riding on brilliant centuries from captain Ajay Kumar Reddy and Sunil Ramesh, India thrashed Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final to win their third consecutive title in the T20 World Cup for the Blind here on Saturday.

Ramesh smashed 136 off 63 balls with the help of 24 boundaries and one six, while Reddy struck 100 off 50 balls (18X4).

The duo put on a 248-run unbeaten partnership for the third wicket to take them to a mammoth 277 for two in 20 overs after opting to bat.

Chasing the huge target, Bangladesh could only score 157 for 3 in 20 overs. Salman top-scored for Bangladesh with 77 not out.

Champions India, who remained unbeaten in the tournament, got Rs. 3 lakh for the title, while Bangladesh received Rs 1.5 lakh.

Bangladesh rocked India top order with Salman giving a double blow in the fourth over.

He removed Venkareswara with the score reading just 28.

India suffered another blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena’s to reduce India to 29/2.

Thereafter it was all about Ramesh and Reddy's show as they took on the Bangladesh bowling attack.

Reddy got a reprieve while batting at 40 when he was dropped in the deep.

Ramesh got to his hundred, his third of the tournament, with a boundary while Reddy reached his milestone in the final over of the innings.

Related Topics

cricket / India / Bangladesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.