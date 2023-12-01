HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mitchell Marsh defends picture of resting feet on World Cup trophy, says he would do it again

The picture, which went viral on social media, didn't sit well with Indian fans

December 01, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - Melbourne

PTI
File picture of Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh resting his feet on the ICC World Cup trophy after the side beat India in the final on November 19, 2023

File picture of Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh resting his feet on the ICC World Cup trophy after the side beat India in the final on November 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Instagram/@patcummins30

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who faced criticism from Indian fans for resting his feet on the World Cup trophy, on Friday insisted that the gesture was not disrespectful and he won't mind repeating the controversial act.

Soon after Australia defeated hosts India by six wickets in the final to claim their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup, skipper Pat Cummins shared a picture of Marsh with his feet on the trophy on his Instagram account, creating a huge furore on social media.

"There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all," Marsh said on 'Sen Radio'.

"I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that," he added

However, when asked if he would do it again, Marsh said "Yeah probably, to be honest."

The picture, which went viral on social media, didn't sit well with Indian fans. Even pacer Mohammed Shami claimed that he felt "hurt" by Marsh's action.

"The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami had said.

Hope big series aren't scheduled after World Cups

Four days after Australia beat India in the final, the two sides squared off in a five-match T20 series.

Marsh hopes such big series won't be scheduled so soon after ICC tournaments in future as triumphant players deserve to celebrate for a while with their families at home.

"It was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It's a fine line because we've got to respect the fact we're playing for Australia and it's a series against India which is always really big."

"But there's also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It's an interesting one."

"You'd hope there's not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again," he added.

As many as seven members from Australia's ODI World Cup-winning team stayed back in India after the final on November 19 for the T20I series.

However, six of the seven players have flown back home with Travis Head being the lone member of the World Cup-winning side to stay put for the remaining two games.

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / cricket / Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.