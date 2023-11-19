ICC World Cup finals | Australia wins toss; elects to bowl

November 19, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma said “we would have batted first. Big game and runs on the board will be key.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins said “the pitch looks dry wicket and have decided to bowl first. Dew is also a key factor during the second half of the innings.”

Both the teams are unchanged for this massive final

According to pitch report, the pitch is the one that was used during the India-Pakistan match and looks very dry with not much rolling. The toss will be an important factor.

The teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj