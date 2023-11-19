HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICC World Cup finals | Australia wins toss; elects to bowl

Both the Indian and Australian teams are unchanged for the final.

November 19, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Captain Rohit Sharma with Australian counterpart Pat Cummins are seen during the toss at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Captain Rohit Sharma with Australian counterpart Pat Cummins are seen during the toss at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India in Ahmedabad on November 19.

After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma said “we would have batted first. Big game and runs on the board will be key.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins said “the pitch looks dry wicket and have decided to bowl first. Dew is also a key factor during the second half of the innings.”

Both the teams are unchanged for this massive final

According to pitch report, the pitch is the one that was used during the India-Pakistan match and looks very dry with not much rolling. The toss will be an important factor.

The teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Related Topics

ICC World Cup / One-day cricket

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.