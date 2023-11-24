HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs Australia, 1st T20 | Just played fearless cricket, Ishan helped me really well, says Suryakumar

Suryakumar smashed a 42-ball 80 and shared a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as India chased down Australia's massive 208 for 3 off the penultimate ball of the match on Thursday

November 24, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

PTI
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 International match between India and Australia at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023.

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav plays a shot during the first T20 International match between India and Australia at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak

"Fearless" is how middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav described his hurricane knock in the first T20I against Australia in Visakhapatnam and said he felt "proud" to lead the country to victory on his captaincy debut.

Suryakumar smashed a 42-ball 80 and shared a 112-run partnership with Ishan Kishan as India chased down Australia's massive 208 for 3 off the penultimate ball of the match on Thursday for a two-wicket victory.

Surya had contributed just 18 runs in the World Cup final against Australia on Sunday as India lost by six wickets on the big stage.

But playing in his favourite format and leading the side in the absence of an injured Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar was menacing, scooping four sixes and hitting nine boundaries on way to overshadowing Josh Inglis's 50-ball 110 and helping the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Asked to describe his game in one word, 'Mr 360 degrees' said, "fearless".

The skipper complimented Ishan Kishan for helping the team overhaul the huge target. Kishan's 39-ball 58 following the departure of opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for duck had set the platform for the gutsy chase.

"I think, he (Ishan) helped me really well. For me to be fearless, him staying there and his knock was very important," said Suryakumar, whose strike rate of 190.47 was the key to the chase.

Finally, Rinku Singh drove India to victory with an unbeaten 22 off 14 deliveries.

"I think he (Rinku) was very calm, though it was a pressure situation. When he came in to bat, he was very calm and the composure which he showed, I think, that was great to see," Suryakumar told the BCCI.

On whether there were tense moments in the dressing room after seeing Australia's 200-plus total on the board, the skipper said, "Little bit. Itna experience nahin hai dressing room mein (there isn't that much experience in the dressing room) but all the boys were excited.

"When they saw the score on the board, they only said one thing, 'if we win this game it will be truly enjoyable'.

"Very proud to lead the country and very happy to contribute in my first game as captain. Looking forward to the next game and how it goes," added Suryakumar.

Related Topics

cricket / Twenty20

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.