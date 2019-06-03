2019 Cricket World Cup | England vs Pakistan live scorecard: England wins toss, decides to bowl

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their second World Cup match on Monday.

Mark Wood replaced Liam Plunkett in England’s only change from the opening-day win over South Africa, giving the team some extra pace in its attack.

Pakistan made two changes, bringing in batsmen Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali for Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim. It was Asif’s first match since the death of his 19-month-old daughter after a battle with cancer.

Ahead of the match, Eoin played with a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side’s second match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The way Pakistan’s batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.

But given World Cup host and favourite England started its campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, it may decide to stick with a winning formula rather, than bring Wood in alongside fellow 90 mph plus paceman Jofra Archer.

“I think there’s a good case for playing any of our bowlers,” Morgan told reporters on Sunday. “We’ll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up.

Read the full preview here.