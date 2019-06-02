2019 Cricket World Cup | England will stick to winning formula

England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side’s second match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The way Pakistan’s batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.

But given World Cup host and favourite England started its campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, it may decide to stick with a winning formula rather, than bring Wood in alongside fellow 90 mph plus paceman Jofra Archer.

“I think there’s a good case for playing any of our bowlers,” Morgan told reporters on Sunday. “We’ll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up.

“If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we’ll select the right team.”

But Morgan was well aware of the attraction of an Archer-Wood partnership.

“It is exciting. It’s like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls — it might happen and if it does that would be awesome.”