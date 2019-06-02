Cricket

2019 Cricket World Cup | England will stick to winning formula

Time to regroup: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, centre, will hope his batsmen handle the short-pitched stuff better against England.

Time to regroup: Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, centre, will hope his batsmen handle the short-pitched stuff better against England.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Pakistan was undone by a barrage of bouncers against WI

England captain Eoin Morgan played a straight bat when asked about the chances of bolstering his pace attack for the side’s second match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday.

The way Pakistan’s batsmen were undone by a barrage of bouncers from the West Indies in their opening defeat has led to suggestions England could recall fast bowler Mark Wood.

But given World Cup host and favourite England started its campaign with a 104-run thrashing of South Africa at the Oval on Thursday, it may decide to stick with a winning formula rather, than bring Wood in alongside fellow 90 mph plus paceman Jofra Archer.

“I think there’s a good case for playing any of our bowlers,” Morgan told reporters on Sunday. “We’ll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up.

“If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we’ll select the right team.”

But Morgan was well aware of the attraction of an Archer-Wood partnership.

“It is exciting. It’s like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls — it might happen and if it does that would be awesome.”

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2019 11:45:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/2019-cricket-world-cup-england-will-stick-to-winning-formula/article27407104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story