HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka beats India’s Asian Games-bound men’s cricket team in warm-up fixture

Batting first, the Indian team was bowled out for 133. Karnataka medium pacers Manoj Bhandage (4/15) and V. Koushik (3/36), and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/17) got among the wickets

September 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sports Bureau

Karnataka whipped the Asian Games-bound Indian cricket team in a warm-up fixture held at Alur grounds here on Friday. 

Batting first, the Indian team was bowled out for 133. Karnataka medium pacers Manoj Bhandage (4/15) and V. Koushik (3/36), and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/17) got among the wickets. 

Only Prabhsimran Singh (49) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) contributed with the bat. Karnataka reached the small target in 19.1 overs, on the back of an unbeaten 52 from Manish Pandey. 

The scores: India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, V. Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 n.o., L.R. Chethan 29).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.