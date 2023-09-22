Karnataka beats India’s Asian Games-bound men’s cricket team in warm-up fixture

September 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka whipped the Asian Games-bound Indian cricket team in a warm-up fixture held at Alur grounds here on Friday.

Batting first, the Indian team was bowled out for 133. Karnataka medium pacers Manoj Bhandage (4/15) and V. Koushik (3/36), and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/17) got among the wickets.

Only Prabhsimran Singh (49) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) contributed with the bat. Karnataka reached the small target in 19.1 overs, on the back of an unbeaten 52 from Manish Pandey.

The scores: India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, V. Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 n.o., L.R. Chethan 29).