December 19, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction — being held overseas for the first time — will see 332 players attracting a bid for a maximum of 77 slots at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Of the 332 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are foreigners.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

Chennai Super Kings (₹31.4 crores), Mumbai Indians (₹17.75 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹23.25 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (₹32.7 crores), Gujarat Titans (₹38.15 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹34 crores), Delhi Capitals (₹28.95 crores), Punjab Kings (₹29.1 crores), Lucknow Super Giants (₹13.15 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (₹14.5 crores) will look to spend their remaining amount to fill their last slots in their squad.

Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, opening batter Travis Head and captain Pat Cummins, will hope to rake in the big bucks.

New Zealand’s promising all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and India’s Shardul Thakur — the only member of the World Cup squad to be in the auction — will also attract interest from the franchises.

The auction begins at 1 p.m.

Follow the live updates here: