IPL 2024 auction LIVE | 332 players enter the fray with 77 slots up for grabs

Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur are among the top players to go under the hammer at the auction in Dubai

December 19, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction — being held overseas for the first time — will see 332 players attracting a bid for a maximum of 77 slots at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on Tuesday.

Of the 332 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are foreigners.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

Chennai Super Kings (₹31.4 crores), Mumbai Indians (₹17.75 crores), Royal Challengers Bangalore (₹23.25 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (₹32.7 crores), Gujarat Titans (₹38.15 crores), Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹34 crores), Delhi Capitals (₹28.95 crores), Punjab Kings (₹29.1 crores), Lucknow Super Giants (₹13.15 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (₹14.5 crores) will look to spend their remaining amount to fill their last slots in their squad. 

Australia’s ODI World Cup stars, especially left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, opening batter Travis Head and captain Pat Cummins, will hope to rake in the big bucks. 

New Zealand’s promising all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and India’s Shardul Thakur — the only member of the World Cup squad to be in the auction — will also attract interest from the franchises.

The auction begins at 1 p.m.

Follow the live updates here:

  • December 19, 2023 12:33
    First woman auctioneer

    Mallika Sagar, who recently hosted the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction, will be the auctioneer at today’s event, instead of Hugh Edmeades. Sagar becomes the first woman auctioneer in the last 16 years of IPL history. 

  • December 19, 2023 12:15
    Rishabh Pant to attend 2024 IPL Auction

    Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who has been sidelined for almost a year due to a car crash, will be on the Delhi Capitals auction table. 

    Pant has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals’ pre-auction meetings here over the last two days. A member of the ownership group confirmed to The Hindu on Monday night that Pant will attend the auction on Tuesday.

    Read the story here.

  • December 19, 2023 12:04
    The franchises’ shopping list

    While Chennai Super Kings’ starting XI is already in place, with its sizeable purse, the team may end up playing spoilsport for a couple of other franchises. The franchise will be keen on having strong back-ups in place for injury-prone Matheesha Pathirana and Moeen Ali.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will have a limited budget to add a quality pacer to reduce the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah.

    Read what each team would be hopping to achieve at the 2024 auction.

  • December 19, 2023 12:04
    IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 p.m. IST

    The IPL 2024 auction in Dubai will be a mini-event, but there will undoubtedly be some large money thrown around and some significant moves made given the type of players that certain teams have released and some of the names that are up for grabs. This year’s auction pool includes a number of big names as well as some young names that could spark bidding wars.

    -ANI

