Rishabh Pant to attend 2024 IPL Auction

December 18, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Dubai

Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who has been sidelined for almost a year due to a car crash, will be on the Delhi Capitals auction table.

Pant has been an integral part of the Delhi Capitals’ pre-auction meetings here over the last two days. A member of the ownership group confirmed to The Hindu on Monday night that Pant will attend the auction on Tuesday.

That Pant is so thickly involved is also a major hint that the wicketkeeper-batter is set to mark a return to competitive cricket with the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition, beginning on March 22.

Bigger role

Another member of the Capitals’ management group sounded confident about Pant’s availability for the entire duration of IPL 2024. The DC management is confident that Pant will play a much bigger role than only batting as an Impact Player, as reported by a section of the media.

Ever since suffering a serious car crash on the Dehradun-Delhi highway, Pant has had multiple surgeries on his lower body. The dashing batter has video-documented his return to fitness on his social media handles. Should he return to lead the side, it will be a major boost for the Capitals.