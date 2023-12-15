Hardik replaces Rohit as Mumbai Indians captain

December 15, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Mumbai

Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai Indians. The official statement issued by the franchise referred to the move as a “significant leadership transition.”

“It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready,” Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance of MI, stated.

Ever since Hardik was traded into Mumbai Indians for an undisclosed sum last month, there were whispers that he was likely to take over as the MI captain. It will be interesting to see the transition period with Rohit being a part of the MI dressing room, at least for IPL 2024.

After taking over the MI captaincy midway through IPL 2013, Rohit led the franchise to all of its five IPL titles so far. Under Rohit’s leadership, India lost the World Cup final to Australia last month.

Hardik, meanwhile, was elevated as India’s T20 captain last year on the back of a triumphant IPL debut for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. In 2023, the Titans lost the final against Chennai Super Kings.

The premier all-rounder has been missing from action since hurting his ankle during the World Cup tie against Bangladesh on October 19. He is still an uncertainty to feature in the three T20Is at home against Afghanistan, India’s last T20I assignment ahead of the IPL and the T20 World Cup in June.