IPL-17: Flower credits du Plessis, Kohli for RCB’s resurgence

Despite crashing out of the tournament following a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad on May 22, Royal Challengers Bengaluru coach Andy Flower praised skipper Faf du Plessis and star player Virat Kohli for the side’s remarkable comeback from the brink of elimination to even reach the Playoffs.

RCB, which had just one win from the first eight outings, turned things around by winning its last six league matches to qualify for the last-four stage.

“I think our guys have fought brilliantly over the last 10 weeks to come back from our first half of the tournament,” said Flower. “I certainly would pay tribute to Faf du Plessis for his captaincy and Faf and Virat (Kohli) for how they have led from the front as role models and professional sports people. They have been great role models for everyone else, and the rest of the boys fought hard to get us back into the tournament.”

The road ahead

Looking to the future, Flower said that the team must bolster its squad with players with specific skill sets, especially to master its home conditions.

“I do think the Chinnaswamy (Stadium) has some particular qualities that we need to be able to exploit. You certainly need highly skilful bowlers at Chinnaswamy.

“Simply put, pace is not going to be the answer there. You need skilful, intelligent bowlers and people that can bowl to really specific plans at Chinnaswamy,” the 56-year-old explained.

“And we have all seen how the power game has affected T20 cricket recently. So on the batting front, you certainly need to recruit batsmen with that sort of power to keep up that tempo,” added the former Zimbabwe skipper.