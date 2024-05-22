GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IPL-17, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against RCB in eliminator

The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two.

Published - May 22, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Ahmedabad

PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis, second left, and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson stand next to the winners trophy at the toss before the start of their IPL eliminator match in Ahmedabad on May 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator of the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on May 22.

Shimron Hetmyer will bolster the RR batting as 'impact' substitute player. RCB are going with the same side that beat Chennai Super Kings in a must-win game to seal the play-offs berth.

The winner of the eliminator will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two. Kolkata Knight Riders are already through to the final with a win against SRH in qualifier one on May 21.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (wk/capt), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

